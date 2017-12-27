Mumbai: BJP leader Haribhau Bagade slams party, says anyone can join it and get a post

Mumbai: There is one sure miffed man in the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and he is the Speaker of the legislative Assembly, Haribhau Bagade. He has openly expressed his displeasure over the leadership’s policy to allow all and sundry in their party, a move that is recent. In a stinging retort, Bagade said BJP now has an open door policy allowing anyone and everyone barring murderers and mentally unsound persons.

Bagade, while speaking at a function in Aurangabad to mark the birthday of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, said, “Earlier there was strict scrutiny of selecting members and leaders, it was meticulous process. Today all has changed. Barring those who face murder charges or are mentally unstable, all the rest are given free entry into the party.”

Bagade without naming particular person said, “In the past before admitting any worker the party ensured to do a background check on that individual. Now this practice has been shed.”

He added in the past this practice was followed in the Jana Sangh days, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the BJP. Bagde further remarked “Times have changed, the society too has changed and likewise the party too has changed. Today anybody is being admitted into the party, which is not right.”

His remarks assume importance as party loyalists and workers are unhappy with the recent developments in which outsiders have been given tickets and have got selected as Members of Legislative Council. The party leadership has welcomed outsiders like Praveen Darekar, Prasad Lad and R N Singh and made them MLC overlooking dedicated party cadres.

Apart from these, few other legislators were previously elected from other parties like Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and even the Shiv Sena. Most notable amongst them includes Dr Vijaykumar Gavit, Ram Kadam, Kisan Kathore, Manda Mhatre, Rajendra Patni, Dr Ashish Deshmukh and others. Former Congress and Sena leader Narayan Rane has already aligned with the BJP led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and is keen on an entry into the state cabinet.