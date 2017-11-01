Mumbai: BJP follows footsteps of Shiv Sena runs ‘Namo Rojgaar Kendra’ without proper licence

Mumbai: Taking a cue from Shiv Sena which runs the Shiv Vada Pav (a famous snack in Mumbai) stalls to provide employment opportunities to local Marathi people, the Bharatiya Janata Party has introduced Namo Rojgaar Kendra (employment centre). The BJP has provided a moving vehicle to some unemployed youngsters, so that they can sell tea and snacks to earn their livelihood.

Interestingly, the state ruling BJP is following in the footsteps of its ally Shiv Sena, and just like the latter, which operates Shiv Vada Pav stalls without a proper licence from the BMC, the Namo stall too is running without formal permission. Surprisingly, the BJP-led state government, which make profound statements on transparency, has not come clean on the illegal business. Moreover, this irregular stall was inaugurated by the party’s state president Rao-saheb Danve-Patil and city chief Ashish Shelar. While the BJP party chiefs were busy patting their leader Suresh Lad’s back for launching the initiative on social media, BMC has pointed out that the drive lacks legal permission.

Kiran Dighavkar, Assistant Municipal Commissioner of South Mumbai (A-ward) of BMC, remarked, “No permission has been given to operate the Namo stall. Also, as per the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, nobody is allowed to cook food on the street. Action will soon be taken against it.”

Meanwhile, Lad claimed that on the Namo stall, no cooking is done and only cooked food is sold. Also, he denied that any cylinder or gas is being used in the stall. However, when The Free Press Journal reporter visited a Namo Rojgaar Kendra stall, which was functioning near the BJP party office at Nariman Point, it had a cylinder and a stove in the vehicle and a person was seen cooking food.