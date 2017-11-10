Mumbai: BJP corporators in SoBo fight over jurisdiction

Mumbai: The second largest party Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) after Shiv Sena who made tall claims of being a ‘watchdog’ in BMC and denied to contest any elections for any committee post in the municipal body is now facing infighting among its own party corporators.

Rita Makwana the BJP corporator of 222 ward, which includes colonies like Chandanwadi, Phanaswadi, Dhobi Talav , among few in South Mumbai has complained to Ashish Shelar city unit chief against Makrand Narvekar and his sister Harshita Narvekar hailing from 226 and 227 wards of South Mumbai Cuffe Parade area regarding their interference in her ward.

According to the letter written by Rita Makwana to Ashish Shelar, of which one copy is with the Free Press Journal states, “Both corporators (Makrand Narvekar and Harshita Narvekar) are putting hoardings comprising big pictures in my wards of their work and also seen actively distributing sugar packets of one kilogram (kg) each in slum pockets under her civic ward constituency. She has raised questions stating why Narvekar rather concentrating his constituency is interested in other corporator’s ward, which is unacceptable.”

While speaking to corporator Makwana about the complaint letter written to the city unit chief she replied, “It’s our party’s internal problem and I am confident party leaders will look after the issues raised by me.”

Makarand Narvekar defending the move remarked, “I don’t even know about any such letter has been written? It sounds silly… Also, is there any restriction or boundary line for a corporator to distribute sweets to people? what problem she has? distributing sugar packets or not sending sugar packets to her house… grinning (Makrand Narvekar) he further replied I will send one sugar packet soon to settle the tussle.”