Mumbai: BJP corporator Prakash Gangadhare adopts Gandhigiri to evict hawkers from station road of Mulund

Mumbai: The leaders of different political parties in Mumbai are playing a political gimmick over the hawkers’ issue so as to gain mileage. The party workers of Raj Thackeray-run Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) have become violent and vandalised stalls of hawkers everywhere to be in the limelight, while on the other hand Prakash Gangadhare, corporator of Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) has adopted ‘Gandhigiri’ to evict hawkers from the station road of Mulund, the civic election ward of his constituency.

Gangadhare, the BJP corporator in his Gandhigiri style along with traffic and Mumbai police requested hawkers on Sunday evening to vacate the place near busy Mulund Station area, claiming that due to their encroachment, pedestrians find it difficult to walk and it also obstructs the traffic movement.

He further remarked, “MNS has taken a violent stir against hawkers but I don’t believe in violence. Therefore, on main roads of Mulund like Sevaram Lalavani road, RCC road are among few where hawkers are usually seen. On this places with folding hands (Gandhigiri) I requested them to vacate the place while many left, others shifted.” After Elphinstone stampede, which killed 23 people on narrow railway bridge on September 29.

Thereafter, politicians jumped into a high-voltage drama, demanding action against hawkers who usually occupy the place, still the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has not taken any necessary step and has also turned a blind eye against the loud outcry of hawkers to implement the centre’s hawkers’ policy of 2014 which is pending from last three and half years.

Hawkers who play a dominant role in Mumbai politics, it seems leaders from different parties are taking advantage of it as per their convenience. Sanjay Nirupam the Mumbai Congress Party president who few days back met Civic Commissioner Ajoy Mehta demanding no action against hawkers until the municipal body enforces the pending hawkers policy, also made provoking speech against Raj Thackeray.