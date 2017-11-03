Mumbai: BJP corporator entered shahka to celebrate birthday, alleges Shiv Sena

Mumbai: The Mahim police registered cross non-cognisable offences against Shiv Sainiks and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator Sheetal Gambhir (35) on Thursday. The Shiv Sainiks alleged that Gambhir trespassed into the Shiv Sena shakha office on Thursday morning and celebrated her birthday there.

According to Senior Police Inspector (PI), Milind Idekar, Mahim police station, “The BJP and Shiv Sainiks have registered a cross complaint against each other. The Shiv Sena party workers claim that the property belongs to them and Gambhir tresspassed into the premises to celebrate her birthday on Thursday morning.” In her complaint, Gambhir alleged that she was threatened and was asked by the Shiv Sainiks to leave the premises.

The Shiv Sainiks were furious and threw the cake and flower bouquets outside the office premises. The Shiv Sena workers have alleged in their complaint that the property belongs to Shiv Sena. They claim that the shakha was earlier established by Sheetal’s father Suresh Gambhir, a former member of the Shiv Sena party who joined the BJP in 2016. “We are verifying the claims made by both the parties. An inquiry is being conducted in this matter.The property is a shared premises between the BJP and the Shiv Sena,” added Idekar Gambhir is a corporator from ward number 190 at Mahim.