Mumbai: BJP corporator booked for rape

Bhayander: In a major embarrassment for the ruling BJP in the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC), the Kashimira police on Friday registered an FIR against municipal corporator – Anil Bhosale (BJP) for allegedly raping and blackmailing a 44-year-old woman.

However, the accused corporator who is also charged with having unnatural sex with the woman is yet to be arrested. The concerned corporator had stoked controversy for his alleged involvement in facilitating a “Gatari” blast for his party workers in the premises of a municipal school in the Mashacha Pada area of Kashimira last year.

The action followed after the woman who runs a beauty parlour, registered a complaint with the Kashimira police. In her statement, the woman has said that she came into contact with Bhosale in 2012 when she sought his help in context to matrimonial disputes she was facing with her husband who is employed with a Malaysia-based company. It has been alleged that Bhosale repeatedly abused and threatened the victim stating that he would harm her son and would defame her by exposing their illicit relationships on the virtue of images he claimed to have captured in his mobile phone. Over the years, the accused took the victim to various lodges in Nashik and Vasai where he repeatedly raped her, the complaint said. The accused corporator who represents ward number 46 (b) in the MBMC remained unavailable for his comments. “Based on the complaint, we have registered an offence against Bhosale under sections 376, 377 and 506 of the IPC”. While investigations were on into the matter, arrest is yet to follow,” confirmed, Sr PI Vilas Sanap.