Mumbai: Bill banning Triple Talaq would free Muslim women, says Shiv Sena

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena today said if the government decided to introduce a legislation for a ban on triple talaq it would permanently free Muslim women.

The demand comes at a time when the Centre is mulling bringing in a legislation in the Winter Session of Parliament to put an end to instantaneous triple talaq which is still in practise despite the Supreme Court striking it down. A ministerial committee has been set up to propose a suitable legislation or amend the existing penal provisions, which would make instantaneous triple talaq an offence.

“It would a good step if the Union government introduces a bill on triple talaq as it would permanently free Muslim women. The tradition should be banned completely and its exercise should considered as a crime,” an editorial in Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ said.

“Earlier, the voice of Shah Bano was suppressed. But through the case of Shayara Bano, it would be the dawn of Muslim women’s freedom,” the party claimed.

In the editorial, the party took potshots at its senior partner by raising its long-standing promises of constructing a Ram temple in Ayodhya, implementing uniform civil code and repealing Article 370 which grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

“The way the Union government is following directives of the Supreme Court on triple talaq, it should do the same with the Uniform Civil Code. The Supreme Court had given directives to the Centre thrice over the UCC but still the government did not take any steps for it,” the party claimed.

“The issue of Article 370 can be solved but it is always opposed by Kashmiri leaders,” it said.

“And for Ram temple, the BJP has sufficient political power at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh. If the government takes it seriously, it can complete the promises it made to the people,” the party added.