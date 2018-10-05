Mumbai: Bikers arrested for injuring constable at Vikhroli

Mumbai: A 31-year-old police constable attached to Vikhroli police was injured during a nakabandi on Thursday morning. He had asked the accused to halt their bike on the suspicion that they were thieves. Instead, the accused accelerated and ran over the left foot of the constable, trying to flee. However, three other constables on patrol duty chased the bikers and arrested them.

The incident occurred near the Godrej Company gate on the Eastern Express Highway at 10.35am on Thursday. Constable Chetan Nanabhau Rajput, 31, was on patrol duty when the incident occurred. Mohammed Sohail Iqbal Sayyed, 27, was riding a bike when Rajput asked him to halt. To evade arrest and fine for not having a proper registration plate on the vehicle, Sohail tried to speed away, running over Rajput’s foot.