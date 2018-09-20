Mumbai: Biker held for assaulting traffic cop in Ulhasnagar

Ulhasnagar: The Ulhasnagar police arrested a biker for allegedly assaulting a traffic policeman as the latter stopped him from triple riding. The traffic cop seeing the motorcyclist violating the traffic rule of riding three people on a two-wheeler, motorcycle, caught them. It did not go down well with the violators, angered the man, who assaulted the cop.

A passerby filmed the entire epidose of the traffic cop being physically assaulted on duty and uploaded the video on social media went viral. The posted clip received many likes and shares on WhatsApp and Facebook. Acting on assaulted policeman Rautsaheb Katkar’s complaint, the Vithalwadi police arrested the accused, Appa Sambhaji Munde (32). After arresting the accused, the police on Wednesday produced him before the Ulhasnagar court, which remanded him to three-day police custody.

According to police, the incident took place on Tuesday afternoon when Katkar with other staff was on duty at Santosh Nagar area in Ulhasnagar. At the time, the accused Munde rode his motorcycle with two pilion riders, which is a violation of traffic rules. He was stopped by Katkar for the violation.

Katkar in his complaint alleged, when he asked the accused to pay the challan (fine), Munde initially started abusing him. Katkar’s complaint further stated he tried to protest asking Munde to stop abusing and behave, the accused manhandled him and grabbed him by his collar. Katkar’s colleague’s tried to intervene, but in vain. When a crowd gathered at the spot, he left Katkar. The rising attacks on police have raised questions on cops’ safety.