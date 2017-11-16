Mumbai: Biker dies after hitting a stationary dumper on Western Express Highway, dumper driver arrested

Mumbai: A motorcyclist succumbed to injuries he sustained after he hit a stationary dumper from backside on Western Express Highway (WEH) recently. The police said the dumper was wrongly parked. The pillion rider sustained minor injuries in the accident. The motorcyclist, Suraj Malla, was taken to nearby multi speciality hospital where he succumbed to serious injuries on November 10.

The Kasturba Marg police station registered Accidental Death Report (ADR). The driver of dumper Ram Pravesh Yadav (35) has been arrested for endangering life or personal safety of others (338) and other relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“The accident took place near Tata Steel office on WEH. The driver had wrongly parked his dumper on the road when the motorcyclist dashed it from behind and got seriously injured. After the accident, the driver fled from the spot but we have arrested him on Wednesday,” said an officer attached to Kasturba Marg police station. The investigators scrutinised the CCTV footage of accident site. “With the help of registration number of dumper, we contacted the owner who gave us the details of driver. We produced him before Borivali Court that has sent him into judicial custody,” added the officer. The motorcyclist was the resident of Dahisar (East).