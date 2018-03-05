Mumbai: Bhujbal can be discharged if he will be treated with medicines alone, says doctor

Mumbai: The National Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal has been admitted to the Sir Jamsetji Jejeebhoy (JJ) Hospital after he complaint about the chest and abdominal pain on Saturday afternoon. The doctors said if his condition can be treated simply with medication, he will be discharged immediately.

According to doctors, Bhujbal was brought to the hospital on Saturday afternoon. He underwent a series of tests, including CT scan and sonography. “The scan reports showed that he suffered from abdominal pain and breathlessness. He has been kept under observation in the cardiac care unit,” a senior doctor said.

As per the doctors, ten days ago Bhujbal was taken to the hospital after he experienced chest and abdomen pain. But, he was sent by the doctors as his reports turn out to be normal.

Later, Bhujbal started complaining about abdomen pain and demanded more tests. During his last visit, an abdomen sonography was done, but no signs of acute pancreatitis were reportedly found. “Without a concrete diagnosis, our doctors will not admit him. For them, he is like any other patient. However, I will personally review his reports,” said Dr SD Nanadkar, Dean of JJ hospital.

The former deputy chief minister has already undergone a by-pass surgery. Doctors treating him said he also suffers from skin allergy, asthma and respiratory problems. On Saturday he was also diagnosed with bronchial asthma due to weather changes. “We have not decided on the line of treatment yet. Clinicians are symptomatically treating him. He suffers from multiple conditions,” a doctor said.

Dr Nanandkar further added Bhujbal would be discharged immediately if the tests showed no signs of trouble. “We admitted him after reviewing the CT scan reports. Further investigation, including a blood test and endoscopy, will be conducted and once we have all the reports, doctors will decide if there’s a need to keep him under observation. If his condition can be treated simply with medication, he will be discharged immediately,” said Dr Nanandkar.

He added that a strict instruction has been given to the hospital doctors and staffs that unless accused does not have any genuine health-related issue they should not be admitted to the hospital. Bhujbal was arrested in March 2016 after an inquiry by the Enforcement Directorate said that he and his associates allegedly misused their office and caused financial loss to the Maharashtra government. His frequent hospital visits and stays have created controversies.