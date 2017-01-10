Mumbai: Bhendi Bazaar’s makeover begins

Mumbai : The first phase of Bhendi Bazaar Redevelopment Project, in South Mumbai covering sub-clusters 1 and 3, is expected to be complete by 2019. The reclamation of clusters and blocks has begun wherein tenants have been shifted to makeshift camps at Mazgaon. The project is being developed by the Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust (SBUT).

The project will have 17 new buildings and wide roads. This entails taking over roads of those blocks as the entire area will be redeveloped at one go.

“It is very important to realign small lanes as part of the holistic cluster-based development. The overall project layout and master plan including the re-alignment of lanes have been approved by all concerned authorities after proper consent from tenants,” said Abbas Master, CEO of SBUT.

While speaking to the Free Press Journal regarding the residents’ claim about roads being deleted, one of the tenants, Taher Kapasi, who has been shifted to the transit camp said, “We were facing problems like water shortage and lack of parking facilities.”

Master added, “The project is being carried forward as per the cluster development DCR 33 (9) regulation. To that end, the entire 16.5 acres of the area comprising 250 dilapidated buildings is set to be transformed into a well-planned and sustainable neighbourhood with wide roads, tree-lined footpaths.”