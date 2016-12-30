Mumbai: Bhendi Bazaar residents protest deletion of roads

Mumbai: Exposing yet another instance of high-handedness of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), residents of Bhendi Bazaar have alleged that the civic body turned a deaf ear to their grievance regarding the deletion of the three roads in their vicinity. Three roads in Bhendi Bazaar have been deleted in the guise of realignment which is part of the cluster development project of the civic body.

The BMC cluster development project is worth Rs 4,000 crore which is under-taken by the Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust (SBUT).

Speaking to the ‘Free Press Journal’, Anwar Bhojnani, said, “The roads which are blocked are connected to the mosques which are 100 years old, during Muharram more than a lakh people visit mosques so it will create a problem if these roads are blocked. We have also issued a legal notice through advocate Ashraf Ahmad Shaikh to the chief minister, civic chief, police commissioner and several other authorities regarding this matter, also demanding to know how such exclusive permissions for cluster one was granted to the Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust (SBUT).”

“The three roads namely Saifee Jubilee Street, Raudat Tahera Street and Dharamshy Cross Lane have been included in the Rauza Complex in the guise of realignment. Moreover, they have not taken the consent of local people and also have not taken the ‘No Objection Certificate’ from the mosque authorities.

Bhojnani added, ““We have attached letters of the religious groups living in the vicinity of cluster one but the higher authorities are not responding at all. Moreover, no inquiry has been done since three months and the civic chief is also not responding to my call or messages.”

Jivak Ghegadmal, a ward officer of C-Ward, said, “I am not an authority on the issue and the plan has been approved by the commissioner. The deletion of the roads could cause inconvenience during Moharrum. I will forward the feedback of the residents and their complaints to the authorities.”

Shabbir Sharaf, Trustee of SBUT said, “The cluster development is being carried out according to the civic plans and the roads which the locals are claiming is being deleted are going to be realigned after the development.”