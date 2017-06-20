Mumbai: BEST workers union calls for strike from June 22 midnight over unpaid salaries

The BEST workers union has called for a strike of staffers, including bus drivers and conductors, from midnight of June 22 to protest against salaries not being paid to workers. One of the largest BEST workers union said that they were upset with the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport’s (BEST) decision to disburse only 50% of the salary to its staff.

To note, if the Mumbai BEST buses went to strike then this could spell chaos on Mumbai’s roads as thousands of commuters depend on the buses to get to work every day. Going through its worst-ever financial crisis, BEST, which runs both the city bus service and distributes electricity, has been unable to pay salaries of employees on time for the past few months. This month too, their salary was delayed. Meanwhile, an industrial court had directed BEST to pay their employees before June 20. Delay in salary payment is creating problems at their houses as they as also not able to pay their children’s school and college fees.

The undertaking has more than 40,000 employees, responsible for running 3,600 buses, besides supplying power to 10 lakh consumers. However, the BEST administration has not spoken about the issue. The newly appointed general manager is on a training tour to America since June 2. A BEST official said that the cash-strapped undertaking was going through a financial crisis and was unable to pay salaries on time.