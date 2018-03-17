Mumbai: BEST workers protest over salary deducted for Diwali bonus recovery

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) workers protested outside all the 26 bus depots in the city after Rs 500 was deducted from the February. Nearly, 40,000 employees were in for a shock after they got to know their salary had been deducted. The workers said salary had been deducted as recovery of 10 per cent of Diwali bonus paid last year.

“We have written a letter to the BEST administration to reimburse the deducted amount as soon as possible. Moreover, the BEST services will not be affected as only employees who are off-duty will be on protest rest will be working,” said Shashank Rao, Union leader.

He added that for the past several months, the BEST Undertaking has been faltering on their promise. Pending salaries are to the tune of Rs 180 crore.

As the management has decided to go paperless. Employees can send an email seeking a salary slip or get it via the website or mobile application. “We feel like cheated and bonus is been deducted from January salary. Despite sending an email we have not received our salary slip,” said one of the workers.

Senior BEST officials said they have decided to recover the Rs 5,000 bonus in instalments and had deferred the process by a month. “The BMC is taking back the bonus as the transport body ‘failed’ to implement a slew of reforms suggested for financial revival,” added official.

Earlier last month, the BEST administration promised to pay salaries only if the committee agreed to pass a proposal of getting 450 buses on wet lease. They had also threatened to deduct Rs 500 from salaries against Diwali bonus paid to employees as part of the total bonus of Rs 5,500.