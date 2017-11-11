Mumbai: BEST unveils emission free electric buses at Wadala depot

Mumbai: The management of Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses has finally inducted at least four emission free electric buses on Friday. These buses have facilities which include surveillance cameras and proper ventilation system. These buses were inaugurated at the Wadala depot by Yuva Sena President, Aditya Thackeray. The buses have been launched with the intention of providing environmental friendly buses as these buses runs on electricity.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sanctioned at least Rs 10 crore for the electric buses project. “The cost of each bus is Rs 1 crore and these buses will first be operated on a trial buses and selective routes. Based on the feedback, more buses will be inducted to the fleet,” said a BEST official.

“These buses can run up to at least 200 kilometres after they have been charged completely. There is a facility to charge the buses at the Backbay Depot. The main feature of the buses is the facility of emission free and zero noise pollution as there is no internal installed engine which causes noise pollution,” said a BEST official.

The buses will ply on at least seven routes from Saturday onwards. “These buses will be brought to Backbay Depot from where they will begin to operate. They will operate on routes in order to cater to the office crowd from Churchgate, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) areas. The buses have 31-seater capacity and take three hours to get fully charged. They also have a passenger announcement system in order to alert passengers of the routes.