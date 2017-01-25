Mumbai: BEST to run AC Volvo’s on common bus route from February

Mumbai: Good news for Mumbaikars, The AC Volvo will run on common BEST route in Mumbai. The AC Volvo buses expected to start from Febraury and its travel route is between Thane, Colaba, Mira Road, Chruchgate and Chahtrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST).

Currently the BEST has only two new AC Volvo, for which the BEST will be provide ‘free of cost’ for three month before undertaking a decision for the purchasing of new Volvo buses. BEST Deputy General manager R R Deshpande said, “We are getting two AC Volvo buses on trial basis and more 300 new non- AC buses by March end. The non AC buses will be inspected on 27th January and the first bus could hit road in February.”

The fuel efficient Volvo UD has tied up with a Japanese firm, which will have a minimum break down compared to other AC buses. The commuter also have to wait daily for a period of half an hour for bus in a queue on the bus stop, the reason for the late arrival of buses as told to BEST authority was traffic, and, chaos on the roads, and, hawkers. But this problem is not only during peak hours, but also early mornings as well as late nights.