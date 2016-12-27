Mumbai: BEST to build substation at Wankhede stadium

Mumbai: Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) will construct a receiving substation at the Wankhede stadium to meet the additional electrical load requirements for the upcoming club house planned in the vicinity of the stadium. The proposed substation will be consisting of 33 kilovolt (KV).

The BEST proposal would be reviewed in the next committee meeting scheduled January 2. The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has planned to develop the stadium plot consisting of an area of around 43-lakh hectare area for a new ‘Garware Clubhouse’ and stadium purpose.

MCA Joint Secretary Unmesh Khanvilkar said, “Our old sub-station was demolished for some development activities inside the stadium. Hence, a new sub-station needs to be constructed to meet the additional electrical load requirements.”

The association has requested BEST for a single transformer receiving substation (RSS) with about 6.50 metres in height at the location of existing two other transformers inside the stadium.