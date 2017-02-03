Mumbai: BEST staff trained for giving emergency medical service

Mumbai: Around 100 staffers from Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) of BEST were trained for emergency medical services to help commuters or staffers in case of emergencies. The training was conducted at Colaba on Thursday.

The staffers were trained for Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) service which involves chest compression with artificial ventilation in order to help people during emergencies. The training was jointly organised by Maharashtra Emergency Medical Services of National Health Mission and Asian Heart Institute located in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). The training entailed ways to provide artificial ventilation in case of cardiac arrest. The doctors from the private hospital used mannequins to train the staffers for practical training. “We are now aware of difference between a heart attack and a cardiac arrest. With this training programme, we will now be able to give first aid to anyone who suffers with any sort of heart ailment”, said Rupesh Pudane, who works at Dadar BEST workshop.

The ticket inspectors of BEST were also happy with the training since they were now aware of medical requirements needed for persons who suffer with heart ailments. “We have come across commuters who have collapsed on the roads and lost their lives since no one around us were aware of emergency medical service which needs to be given to them. We now hope to save many lives in future,” said Bhaskar Toraskar, a ticket inspector from BEST.

“The BEST drivers are more prone to heart ailments since they are usually stressed out due to their hectic schedule. The training for CPR would help the staffers save the lives of commuters or any staffer in case of emergencies during travelling,” said R Deshpande, Deputy General Manager, Transport division, BEST.