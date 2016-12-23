Mumbai: BEST installs mobile towers to cut losses

Mumbai: In a bid to cut down losses being incurred by the BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport), the undertaking has decided to lease out their premises for installing 73 mobile phone towers. The undertaking is slated to generate an estimated Rs 49 crores by renting out spaces to the various telecom companies.

The proposal for installing the mobile towers was accepted at the recent BEST committee meeting and has now been sent to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for their sanction since it is their parent body.

The mobile towers would be installed on the terrace areas of the bus depots, stations, on terraces of staff quarters and railway stations. More areas of bus depot and staff quarters will be used to install the mobile towers.

“We will be charging a yearly rent of around four lakh for installing a single mobile tower in every area. We had earlier proposed to install 140 mobile towers in the city, however, the permission granted is to install only 73 mobile towers,” added Mithbavkar.

BEST had opened the tender process on September 9 and three telecom companies namely Suyog Telematics Ltd, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd and Bharti Airtel showed interest in the proposal, which paved the way for installing mobile towers.

BEST buses incur losses to the tune of Rs 900 crore annually. To address this problem, the authorities charged surplus on power bills of the residents residing in the island city.

However, the move was challenged in the Supreme Court which stopped the BEST from recovering the Transport Division Loss Recovery (TDLR). The officials said that the revenue generated from the new initiative would be used for better operations of the buses.

“The revenue generated will be used for purchasing fuel and other lubricants used for running buses. Both the electric supply and transport departments of BEST are running in huge losses and it is time to bring down these losses,” said Hanumant Gofane, the Public Relations Officer.