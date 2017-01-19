Mumbai: BEST driver booked for stalking, sending lewd messages on FB

Mumbai: A former Brihan Mumbai Electric Supply & Transport (BEST) driver was, on Tuesday, booked for stalking a woman by the Kasarwadavli (Thane) police. Sunil Tiwari (32) was caught sending lewd messages to the complainant on Facebook; he was also stalking her since September last year.

The complainant is a 28-year-old woman who is a teacher at a private school in Thane.

The lady used to board the same bus every morning to commute to her workplace at Ghodbunder road to Bhavani nagar since June 2016. Her troubles began in September 2016, when Tiwari began following her on my way to her workplace and even to her residence. The victim on realising she was being followed accosted Tiwari and even warned him. “I caught him stalking

me and had warned him several times but I got respite.”

The victim says the troubles only increased as he tracked her down on social media. “As if following me physically was not enough, he began troubling me on Facebook and sent me lewd messages. This disturbed mentally and feared for the worst,” stated the victim in her First Information Report. Finally she approached the police to reign in the stalker and teach him a lesson.

According to Senior Police Inspector D.D Tele, Kasarvadwali police station, “Tiwari was infatuated by this lady and started stalking her. He felt that the lady too liked him. He mentally concluded that his one sided infatuation was mutual.”

Tiwari had quit his job in September last year and began stalking her. One day, he overheard the complainant’s name while she was chatting with her friend near her residence. The police said that was sufficient for him to harass her online. “After, he got to know the name of the lady he looked up on her profile on social networking websites and kept sending her lewd messages,” said Tele.

Meanwhile, the police have alerted police stations across Thane to trace Tiwari who is presently absconding.

“We are also questioning Tiwari’s colleagues regarding his whereabouts and family details in order to coroner him,” said Tele.

Tiwari has been booked for stalking, outraging the modesty of a woman under the Indian Penal Code and for sending obscene and offensive messages under the Information Technology Act.