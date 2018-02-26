Mumbai: BEST bus crushes 7-year-old balloon seller in Kandivali west

Mumbai: A seven-year-old slum dweller was crushed under the rear wheel of BEST bus in Kandivali (west) on Sunday afternoon. The bus driver Dilip Gadekar (57) is arrested. The traffic signal was red when the boy Vira Bhosale and his aunt were selling balloon near Bobby Shopping Centre on Kandivali (west).

“When the signal turned green, Bhosale came under the rear wheel of BEST bus no 206. By the time driver realised, Bhosale was crushed to death under the wheel. The driver stopped the bus and got down. We have arrested the bus driver,” said an officer from Kandivali police station. Bhosale was immediately taken to nearby Shatabdi hospital where the doctor declared him brought dead. “There were injuries on his head and abdomen area. He was brought dead to our hospital in the afternoon,” said a doctor from Shatabdi hospital.

The BEST bus was going from Charkop to IC Colony in Borivali (east). The Kandivali police is probing how the boy came under the wheel. “No body knows how did he reach under the wheel. We are probing if he was pushed by someone or he fell down,” the police officer said. Gadekar has been booked under section 304 (A) of Indian Penal Code.