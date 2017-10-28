Mumbai: Bengaluru DJ murdered in Kashimira

Bhayandar: Playing the role of a mediator to intervene a quarrel between inebriated friends cost a 26-year old youth his life during the wee hours on Friday. The deceased, who has been identified as Novesh Bhujanga Shetty (26), was employed as a DJ at a hotel in Bengaluru and had come to celebrate Diwali with his parents who stayed in the Anand Nagar area of Dahisar (east).

According to the police, the incident was reported from outside Hotel Samadhan, a restaurant and bar adjacent to the highway in Kashimira. Novesh was partying at the hotel with his friends Nikhil Shetty and Nilesh Jadhav and were waiting for Karthik Shetty. While entering the bar, Kartik got entangled in a quarrel with one of their common acquaintances, identified as Sujit Mishra who was fighting with his two friends.

All of them were in a drunken stupor. The war of words took a violent turn when a fight broke out between Karthik and Sujit and they started assaulting each other. Novesh and Nikhil rushed out of the bar and tried to resolve the issue.