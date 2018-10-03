Free Press Journal
Mumbai: Be careful, you will be fined for carrying plastic

— By Akash Sakaria | Oct 03, 2018 08:45 am
Mumbai, plastic ban, Maharashtra, plastic materials, BMC, plastic bags

Mumbai: From now on, the Maharashtra government will start levying fines on consumers for carrying plastic bags or other banned plastic materials. The government has decided to start strict implementation of the ban after it said it gave enough time to consumers to dispose off the banned plastic.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and other authorities responsible to implement the ban had avoided taking action against individuals found violating the directives, but the government now feels people have been given enough time to dispose of banned items.

The state will now also start taking punitive action against the e-commerce industry if found using plastic packaging for delivering online orders. The state on March 23 imposed a ban on plastic bags and one-time use disposable products made up of plastic and thermocol. However, the ban was revised thrice in the past six months.


