Mumbai: Battery-operated cars at CSMT for senior citizens, disabled persons

Mumbai: In an order to provide hassle-free movement for the senior citizens, pregnant ladies and a disabled person, the central railway started two battery-operated cars at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on April 2. A senior railway official said the service has been launched keeping in mind long-distance passengers, especially for the disabled persons and senior citizens.

Earlier, the CR authorities had operated these vehicles on a trial basis at CSMT station. Within a few days, similar cars will be made available at Kurla, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT), and Dadar stations as well, from where long-distance trains depart. “We will be procuring more four battery-operated cars which will be used at various railway stations. The service will be soon introduced at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Dadar,” said official.

The car looks like a golf cart and can accommodate four to six people only with hand luggage. “Before leaving to the station the senior citizens can book the battery-operated car from home so that when they reach the car will be ready near the taxi stand for them. who wants to travel to these Only senior citizens and a disabled person can travel this car. We will charge Rs 40 per trip. The operations will be overseen by a private contractor for a period of five years,” said SK Jain, Divisional Railway Manager (Mumbai), Central Railway.

The commuters have welcomed the initiative of the CR saying it will help many people as most of the time senior citizens or pregnant lady face problems moving at the crowded stations. “It is the great step for us as we face problems in moving due to chaos at the station. By this car we will reach on time and to the exact location,” said one of the senior citizens. Every day, at least 47 pairs of long-distance trains arrive and depart from CSMT. There are 10 platforms dedicated to long-distance trains that depart from CSMT station every day. The rail authorities will be charging the battery from time to time.