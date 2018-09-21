Jaipur: A Mumbai-based TV actress has alleged rape by a 25-year-old man at a hotel in Rajasthan’s Neemrana, on the pretext of marriage, police said.

On Wednesday, the Neemrana police received a zero FIR from Oshiwara police station in Mumbai regarding the matter, said Sanjay Puniya, SHO, Neemrana police station. He said summons have been sent to the accused and the victim has been asked to visit Neemrana for further investigation. However, both the victim and accused are yet to respond, he said.

According to Puniya, the television actress had befriended a Kanpur-based man through social media. They exchanged numbers via Facebook chat, followed by a round of frequent video calls. The couple started chatting for hours and then decided to get married. However, the man asked the girl to meet him once to take their discussions further.

So, they planned a tour to a few interesting locations such as Shajapur, Lucknow, Delhi and Neemrana. They stayed together during this tour. The victim’s sister also travelled along with them.

The 22-year-old actress alleged that during their travel, they had physical relations. The accused had also introduced her to his parents in Kanpur, Puniya said. However, after returning to Mumbai, when the actress called the accused, he refused to marry her. This prompted her to file an FIR on September 7 at the Oshiwara police station.