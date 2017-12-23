Mumbai based model alleges sexual harassment by director, latter denies claim

Mumbai: A model turned actor has filed a case against Sandalwood director for allegedly sexually harassing her and not paying salary for shooting of an item song.

The case has filed at Jayanagar police station in Bangalore of non-cognisable-register (NCR) and are investigating the case. According to Bangalore Mirror, Jayanagar police sources said the model walked into their station on December 20, with a complaint against Sandalwood’s budding director Melwin Elpel, who is directing ‘Huttada Sutta’.

The model posted this incident on Facebook page, that director Melwin contact her for shooting an item song and had agreed to pay Rs 15,000 per day to act. When she reached to the city, the director arranged her accommodation in a house instead of hotel.

She claimed that he talked about everything except about shooting the song. She also alleges he misbehaved with her.

She has told to the police that, “She came from Mumbai to act in an item song on December 16, and the director instead of giving her the assignment, asked her to have sex with him. When she refused, he did not pay her for the work, she said. She asked the police to file an FIR and make him pay her money.”

Sonu said she had stayed in Kalasipalya and other places in the city. “As she was in Jayanagar for some work, she filed the complaint with the Jayanagar police. We did not want her to run around stations and hence took the complaint from her,” a police source said.

Hence, Melwin had denied all the allegations, claiming as she didn’t look a bit like the pictures she had sent him, it was a shock. He claimed he wanted to go ahead with the shooting. He paid her Rs 3,000 as she had come from Mumbai, he said.