Mumbai: BARC scientist’s son found dead on Uran beach

Mumbai: Eleven days after the 17-year-old-son of a scientist working at the Bhabha Atomic Resea­r­ch Centre (BARC) went missing, Vashi police found his body on Mora Sagari beach near Uran on Thursday afternoon. Naman Dutt, a Class XII student, was last seen leaving his building at 10.30 pm on Sept 23 and boarded a CSMT-bound train at 1am.

Mora Sagari police found his body washed ashore near Uran beach on Thursday afternoon, who alerted police. Police confirmed the identity and alerted the family. The cops said Naman’s body was found in partially decomposed as it was in water for a long time. He could have committed suicide. His mother Chandra Ramamurthy, a psychiatrist, said her son was battling depression and undergoing treatment. After a sudden death in the family two weeks ago, Naman was badly affected. However, after counselling from his parents, Dutt “seemed normal”.