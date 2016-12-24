Mumbai: Bar Council frowns at evening classes in law colleges

Mumbai: The future of students taking evening classes in city’s law colleges is at stake as they made not be allowed to practice. The Bar Council of India (BCI) which regulates legal education in the country has expressed its displeasure at colleges running evening classes.

It has addressed a letter to top University authorities and principals of all law colleges conveying that evening classes do not qualify for a regular course of study as per Rules as a regular course must run for at least five hours a day and not less than 30 hours a week.

It has cited Legal Education Rules, 2008 which stipulate that classes may be conducted between 8 am to 7 pm.

The restriction has been made to upgrade the standard of legal education by fixing hours of work each day and period during which it can be run.