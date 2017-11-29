Mumbai Bank of Baroda robbery: Police arrest key accused Shubham Verma in Uttar Pradesh

Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai police have arrested one more person in the Bank of Baroda heist at Sanpada. The robbery was carried out between November 11 and 12.

According to Suraj Padvi, Senior Police Inspector, Sanpada police station, “We have arrested Shubham Verma (32), from Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh. He is a key accused in the heist.” Padvi informed, a previously arrested accused had revealed Verma’s involvement in the robbery. “We are yet to interrogate him to ascertain his exact role in the robbery,” said Padvi. Police claim Kamlesh Mishra, who was arrested last week from Azamgarh in UP, revealed Verma’s involvement during interrogation. Mishra was staying at Nallasopara along with Deepak Mishra who is presently wanted in the case.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a fresh case against the arrested accused Hajid Ali Beig for allegedly attempting to commit suicide on Sunday. The police have so far recovered gold jewellery worth Rs 58 lakh from the eight arrested accused.