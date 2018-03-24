Mumbai: Bandra’s Chamdawadi nullah widening work faces hurdles from encroachers

Mumbai: The Storm Water and Drain (SWD) management department of the civic body has undertaken the Chamdawadi, Bandra east, nullah widening work. However, the project is facing hurdles from encroachers’ residing near this nullah. Hence, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation(BMC) is planning to file a petition in Bombay High Court. Vijay Singhal, the Additional Municipal Commissioner (AMC) while speaking to Free Press Journal confirmed and stated that the civic body is taking legal help so as to hasten the nullah widening work.

Alka Sasane, the Assistant Commissioner (AC) of Bandra East civic ward, added that they had sent a letter to the civic legal department for the same. There are around 227 slum-dwellers who are required to be shifted to complete the project as per the set plans.

For the past several years, residents of Jay Bharat housing society in Khar (West), and other low-lying areas in Bandra East usually have to live with at least four feet of water during monsoon. With Chamdawadi nullah widening and de-silting work, these areas will get major relief.

An official from SWM department stated that the work will take 24 months and also that widening work can be carried out only in the areas which are encroachment-free.

At present, the total length of the nullah widening work is for 1.6 kms out of which 600-meter portion is encroachment-free. Along with nullah widening the SWM has also asked the Hydraulic Department to divert the two water pipelines which have created an obstruction to the drain water movement. The entire project cost is approximately Rs 53 crore.

Surendra Khubchandani, a 63-year-old resident of Jay Bharat society, shared his disappointment towards the apathy of civic body in resolving the flooding issue. “This year too we won’t get relief. We are demanding some action. However, like every year due to no major step been taken by BMC we will face the trouble.

Our cars parked in the society premises get drowned in rainwater. Also, the problem is not of flooding, but the water which accumulates does not recede even after five to six hours after the rain. No way for the water to flow. The building lifts get damaged, hence,as monsoon arrives we have to bear financial burden,” said Kubchandani.