Mumbai: Bandra street to be named after Bimal Roy

A well known and legendary film maker Bimal Roy will have lane named after him. The Mount Mary Road No. 5 will be renamed after the film maker.

The street which the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has decided to rename is not far from the residence of Bimal Roy. The Godiwala Bungalow where Bimal Roy and his family resided was razed to make a high rise, later he purchased a house in the adjoining plot, where now his son Joy stays.

Bimal Roy had made many award winning films. He is particularly noted for his realistic and socialistic films. Bimal Roy has won many awards throughout his career, including 11 Filmfare Awards, 2 National Film Awards and International Prize of Cannes Film Festival. Madhumati alone won 9 Filmfare Awards in 1958, a record held for 37 years.

The renaming ceremony of this road will be held on 8 January, at 4 pm. For this ceremony Former Member of Parliament Priya Dutt will be present as reported by Lokmat.

The renaming of the street name was suggested by Roy’s daughter and Bimal Roy Memorial Societies Rinki Roy-Bhattacharya. She had suggested this many years ago to senior Congress leader Sunil Dutt who was Member of Parliament back then, after so many years this has been approved.