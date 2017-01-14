Mumbai: Bandra slums move HC against demolition

Mumbai: Despite the Western Railways (WR) official notice to vacate their homes, slum-dwellers of Garib Nagar adjacent to Bandra east railway station have opposed the demolition notice and have approached the Bombay High Court. The illegal slum-dwellers have claimed that they will not move out of that area and will fight in the court against the railways.

The WR issued an official notice to over 500 slum dwellings this week to vacate their homes by January 12 or else they would demolish all the structures on January 16. However, the slum-dwellers decided not to adhere to the notice and thus have not moved a single property out of their homes.

The land on which these slum dwellings right from the ground level to the fifth level are situated belongs to the WR. However, these structures are over 35 to 40 years old and the residents of these slums have never paid any rent or land dues to the railways. A slum-dweller said, “All these years the railways never asked us to pay any rent and now suddenly they want us to leave the space in such a short span of time. We will not move unless we are allotted a place to relocate.”

A senior officer from the WR, leading the demolition had earlier informed the Free Press Journal that if there is any untoward situation the railways would take the help of the police and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). But if there is any stay order from the court then we will adhere to the order and act accordingly.”

Sources have revealed that a stay order for the demolition was passed by the Bombay High Court on Friday. Despite several attempts, the railways or BMC were unavailable for a comment and did not confirm the order of the court.