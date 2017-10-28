Mumbai: Bandra railway booking office shut after devastating slum fire

Mumbai: After a major fire broke out at Behrampada Garib Nagar slum, which left many shanties gutted in a fire, the booking office on the footover bridge (FOB) towards Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), just above the accident site has been shut down by western railway officials as a precautionary measure.

Also, for the convenience of commuters, extra ticket vending machines and retired staff members have been deployed at automatic ticket vending machines. Bandra station master A K Srivastava remarked that due to extensive fire which broke out on Thursday the wire installation at the booking office at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) end FOB bridge got damaged (melted) and only after the inspection the booking office will be reopened.

At the BKC-end ticket booking office total four railway staffs where been working in two shifts each. However, everyone had a lucky escape. “During the blaze immediately the office was vacated by the staff and cordoned by firemen and Railway Police Force (RPF) constables for no way to enter the premises,” Srivastav added.

Another officer from chief ticket booking office of Bandra who did not want his name to be revealed stated, “The four staff from the booking office which has been shut down for the time being have been shifted to other booking offices.”