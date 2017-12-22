Mumbai: Bal Thackeray film is about a man who fought for the poor, says Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai: Teaser of film on former Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray was released on Thursday by Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray, Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan and Sena leader and writer Sanjay Raut.

The bilingual film starring Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui narrates an entire sketch of Thackeray’s life and will be released on January 23, 2019 by Sanjay Raut. The biopic penned by Raut will focus on the deeds and personality of Thackeray as a politician and fighter for the common man. It aims to give a tribute for the words, actions, decisions and comments of the leader who led the political party Shiv Sena and conquered several lives in Maharashtra by his seniority. The teaser gives a glimpse of millions gathered to hear Thackeray at Shivaji Park while Thackeray joins his hands in respect.

In addition, the three hour film will touch the creative side of Thackeray in terms of his work as a cartoonist, writer and executive editor of Saamana newspaper. Raut said, “Whatever I am, I am because of Thackeray. Films like Gandhi and Nelson Mandela inspired me to create this biopic. I hope this film has a worldwide premiere in 2019 and takes the road to the Oscars.”

While, Uddhav Thackeray claimed this film is an example of inspiration for the common man. Thackeray said, “This film is not based on a great Sena leader, it is not even on my father but this film is about a great man who created history and fought for the poor and the common man. This film may set an example for others as my father always stood up against injustice towards the needy.” The film is directed by Abhijit Panse under the banner of Sanjay Raut Entertainment.