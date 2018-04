Mumbai: Bailable warrant issued by court against Salman Khan stayed

Mumbai: A Mumbai court on Wednesday stayed a bailable warrant issued against Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in the 2002 hit-and-run case, in which the government’s appeal against his acquittal is pending before the Supreme Court.

“Salman had to appear before the court here to furnish surety as per the direction of the Supreme Court which has admitted the government’s appeal,” said special public prosecutor Pradeep Gharat. The court had last week issued a bailable warrant against him after the actor did not complete the procedure of providing surety (a guarantor for good behaviour) on the past two dates, Gharat said.

Khan’s lawyer today filed an application before the sessions judge M G Deshpande, who stayed the bailable warrant after the lawyer said that the actor would complete the procedure. “We had moved the Supreme Court seeking change in the surety, and the apex court allowed it. We have already started the process to comply with the order,” said Khan’s lawyer Niranjan Mundergi.

In December 2015, the Bombay High Court had acquitted Khan of all criminal charges for a lack of substantial evidence, seven months after the sessions court held him guilty. The actor was accused of running his car over some persons sleeping on the pavement in suburban Bandra in 2002. One person had died in the mishap. The trial court awarded him a five-year jail term. A court in Jodhpur recently sentenced the actor to five years in jail for killing a black buck in 1998.