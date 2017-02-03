Mumbai: Autos go on flash strike in Mira Rd

Hundreds of commuters mostly office-goers and students in Mira Road were left stranded on city roads as most of the auto rickshaws went on a flash strike in the morning rush hours on Thursday.

While rickshaw services in Bhayandar remained largely unaffected, auto drivers in the Mira Road-Kashimira region stayed off roads to register their protest against the brutal assault on drivers in Mira Road late last night.

According to the police, the alleged attack took place outside a petrol pump in Kashimira when the autos were in queue to fill CNG. Two auto drivers identified as Mohd. Khan and A. Jainul were injured after a heated exchange of words with locals adjacent to the petrol pump took a violent turn late on Wednesday night. While Jainul sustained minor head injuries, Khan was admitted to a hospital.