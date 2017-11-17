Mumbai: Autorickshaw driver feted by police for his honesty

Bhayandar: A sincere autorickshaw driver from Mumbai has proved that ‘honesty can pay also’. A customer forgot his bag full of cash, mobile phone and other valuables in the auto, but the driver who could have used the money to solve some of his financial woes, decided to do the right thing and return it.

Ahmed Sattar Syed wasn’t tempted by money, and the 32-year-old auto driver returned the bag to its rightful owner in less than two hours. Impressed by his act of honesty, Senior Police Inspector of Bhayandar police station Rajendra Kamble felicitated Ahmed on Thursday. Ahmed had ferried Mahendra Vyas and two of his family members from Borivali to a banquet hall near the flyover in Bhayandar (west) which was the venue for the engagement ceremony of their niece.

However, they accidentally left behind one of the bags in his auto. Locals directed them to the Bhayandar police station. Apart from cash and valuables, the bag also contained a mobile phone. Even as the police was trying to establish contact with the driver and track the IMEI number of the SIM, Ahmed turned up with the bag at the engagement venue.

The Vyas family were relieved to have their valuables back. It emerged that Ahmed had returned to Bhayandar from Kandivali after his next passenger had informed him about the bag. “We decided to felicitate Ahmed so that it serves as an encouragement to other auto drivers,” Kamble said.