Mumbai: Auto showroom owner in Borivali dupes people of lakhs, then shuts shop

Mumbai: At least 10 people have been cheated by an automobile showroom based in Borivali. The police have registered a complaint and looking for the owner of the showroom.

“The customers have paid the money to Jayna Auto World, located at Chikoowadi signal in Borivali (west) but they did not get delivery of two wheelers. We have registered the complaint after a buyer alleged that he did not get his two wheeler despite paying Rs. 30,000 cash and blank cheques,” said the police. The complainant Mittalkumar Doshi had also given post dated cheques along with his Aadhar card to one of the employees of the showroom on September 23. He was assured that his two wheeler will be delivered on September 30.

Doshi in his complaint has alleged that he received a phone call three days after paying the cash and blank cheques at showroom. “The caller told complainant that his loan has been approved and he needs to visit showroom to under sign the blank cheques. He we and signed the cheque. He was told to pick up his two wheeler on Dhanteras ie on October 17,” said the police. But when he visited the showroom on October 17, it was shut down. He sensed some mischief and registered complaint at Borivali police station on October 19.