Mumbai: Audit team by Western Railways has recommended decongestion of railway stations

New Delhi: The audit team appointed by the Western Railways has recommended decongestion of railway stations, which includes primarily constructing new Foot-Over Bridges (FOBs), plugging unused entry/ exit points and constructing boundary walls around railway stations. This is the finding of a team of 5-member disciplinary team constituted by the railways after the stampede at Elphinstone Road overbridge on September 29, which killed 23 persons.

One of the highlights of the report is that 12 new FOBs are on the anvil and 14 existing ones will be replaced. An additional 1600 CCTV high definition cameras have been proposed to be installed at all stations on the western line and at least two teams — consisting of 200 personnel of the Railway Protection Special Force — would be deployed at stations for enhanced security.

The other actionable points in the audit team’s report include additional entry and exit points at stations, subways at required locations, and removal of hawkers from FOBs and entry/exit points of landings.

The total cost of constructing the additional 12 FOBs will be Rs 245 crores. These would be constructed at Marine Lines, Elphinstone Road, Bandra and Andheri stations. The team has also recommended a new sky walk connecting the new proposed FOB at Elphinstone Road overbridge to avoid congestion during peak hours, said Ravinder Bhakar, Chief Public Relations Officer of the western railways.

The team has also found a solution to avoid crowding at entry and exit points of FOBs. “At least Rs 10 crores has been proposed to construct sheds above the railway platforms and FOBs, wherever required. This will help the commuters to take shelter below these sheds during heavy rain without causing chaos on the station,” added a railway official.

The team has also suggested installation of CCTVs with high quality cameras. “These cameras will send an alarm after it captures commuters trespassing on the railway tracks; it will also detect unattended luggage at the stations. At least 1600 cameras at stations on the western line have been proposed and at least 1100 cameras would be replaced,” added Bhakar. A 17.5 km boundary wall will be constructed along the stretch between Churchgate and Virar section.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal unveiled these proposals at a press conference on Wednesday. He said he was also toying with the idea of elevated train services in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru for quick movement of suburban passengers. But don’t expect it to materialise anytime soon as feasibility studies are still to be undertaken.

He also announced that the new railway timetable was being released which will be effective from November 1. After taking over, he had promised to speed up some trains in the new schedule, but that may not happen as he is giving priority to safety over speed. Better to change timings of trains that perpetually run late than to compromise safety of the passengers, he said.

The minister also indicated that he may put an end to the flexi fare scheme introduced last year. But this may mean a hike in the fare of superfast trains like Rajdhani and Shatabdi that presently attract flexi fare?

On the recommendation of the audit team, the minister also announced installation of 370 escalators at suburban stations with heavy traffic over the next three to four years. In all, he proposes to have 3,000 escalators at railway stations across India. The minister, however, did not set a timeframe.

Asked how he will find funds, the Railway Minister angrily claimed there was no dearth. “We have an unlimited budget for safety requirements. We will raise funds ourselves,” he said, pointing out that he has also constituted a committee to give its report latest by second week of December on the safety at the work sites.

