Mumbai: ATS now on terror recruit Tabrez Tambe’s trail

Mumbai: The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) Maharashtra on Monday said that the Saudi Arabian national Ali Al Shahri, who visited India and indoctrinated Mumbra-based Tabrez Tambe (28) to join ISIS, had sent Rs 26,883 to his account through Western Union Money Transfer on November 4. Tabrej, who is under arrest in Libya, was in contact with Ali since the last few years as both had worked together in Riyadh.

“Tabrez had deposited Rs 4,20,000 and Rs 97,000 on November 5 and 8 respectively in the City Bank account of his brother Soud Noor Mohammad. The money was deposited to book air travels for Tabrez and Ali to travel from Mumbai to Cairo, Cairo to Dar-e-Salaam, and back, Cairo to Khartoum and back,” said the ATS official, who added that the money was to book the air ticket only for Tabrez, as Ali was to travel separately.

Tabrez’s family is from Ratnagiri and his family has been staying in Mumbra in a rented accommodation. The sources added that ATS is also investigating the matter in Ratnagiri. The ATS officials are investigating whether the duo performed their journeys or not. “The investigation in connection with the visa applications made for Egypt through Satvik Travels, Delhi and ticketing by MakeMyTrip.com at Gurgaon regarding the transaction through Western Union Money Transfer,” said the ATS official. Tambe was arrested recently after he phoned his family to say that he was having a ‘cushy’ life in Syria .