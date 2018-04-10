Mumbai athletes to run from city to Shirdi to mark Centenary year of Sai Baba’s Samadhi

Mumbai: On the occasion of centenary year of Sai baba’s Samadhi, a team of 10 athletes will run with a mashaal (flaming torch) from Mumbai to Shirdi to boost the sports in generation and bring the bead of flame of Shirdi Saibaba Temple to the devotees of Mumbai.

The athletes, headed by national level athlete Hitesh Sawant, will start off their journey on Tuesday from Jogeshwari and will reach Shirdi in less than 36 hours.

Sawant (36) claims this is the first time such an activity is organised in Maharashtra. “It will be a relay baton of over 240 kilometres, which means if an athlete is exasperated, he will hand over the baton to another athlete and the new runner will start his run. A vehicle will constantly follow the athlete. The same process follows until we reach Shirdi,” Sawant said. Of the 10 athletes, two are of national level runners while eight are local athletes. Also, six of the ten athletes serve the Mumbai police. Sawant, along with the team, will return to Mumbai on April 13 in the morning after which people will greet him and the torch would be taken to all the Sai Baba temples in Jogeshwari.

A squad of 20 members will be following the athlete on the journey. The support staff includes athletes, doctor, volunteers, photographers and ambulance. The organisers have also made sure that the complete squad is enrolled with medi-claim to take care of any injuries.

Shivaji Khairnar, a resident of Jogeshwari and member of Sai Shaam Mitra Mandal, who are organising the event, said, “The best part of the whole programme is that no political sponsors were approached to raise the fund. It was done solely with the help of all the well-wishers and Sai devotees that we were able to raise the fund for the program to complete the requirement.”

Saibaba Sansthan Trust, Shirdi has also acknowledged the spirit and concept and have ensured that members of the trust and Shirdi villagers will greet the athletes to support with welcome for the effort.