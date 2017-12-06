Mumbai: At least 16 godowns gutted in fire in Bhiwandi; no casualties

Thane: A fire destroyed at least 16 godowns in the poweloom town of Bhiwandi in the district today, an official said. There were no reports of any casualty.

The blaze started at around 10 am in one of the godowns and quickly spread to 15 other storage units located in the area, said District Disaster Management Control (DDMC) chief Asmita Nikam.

A dozen fire engines from Kalyan, Dombivili, Thane, Ulhasnagar, and Bhiwandi were pressed into service to douse the flames, Nikam said. The cause of the inferno was not yet known, the officer said.

According to reports, electrical goods and timber were stored in the affected godowns.