Mumbai: At 15.2 degree Celsius Mumbaikars experienced the coldest day of the season on Thursday

Mumbai: Mumbaikars experienced mild shivering from midnight to early morning on Thursday, as the city recorded the coldest day of the season at 15.2 degree Celsius. In fact last year, the temperature had dipped lower to 15 degree Celsius on December 11. As per the Indian Meteorological Department prediction, the city will get warm in the next three days.

The minimum temperature recorded by the IMD Santacruz observatory was 15.2 degrees, which was 2.9 degrees below normal, while the IMD Colaba observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 20 degrees, which was 2.1 degrees above normal.

Ajay Kumar, a scientist from IMD Mumbai, said, “There are northerly winds which bring in cold air, due to which temperatures have dropped. Day-time temperatures have also remained below normal. We do not expect the temperature to fall any further.”

According to Mumbaikars’, the city weather has been on a roll as its goes from cold to hot really quickly.