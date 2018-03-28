Mumbai: Assistant municipal commissioner of Kalbadevi ward suspended over negligence charge

Mumbai: The state government on Tuesday announced the suspension of an assistant municipal commissioner and designated officer of ‘C’ ward from south Mumbai (Kalbadevi, Pydhonie area) over negligence towards an unauthorised nine-storey building in Pydhonie area.

Considering the strong demand from members of both the opposition and ruling parties in the Legislative Assembly, the presiding officer Sudhakar Deshmukh directed the government to suspend assistant municipal commissioner following which Dr Ranjeet Patil, minister of state for urban development assured the suspension of officials.

The issue was discussed during the starred question hour in the Assembly and raised by Sharad Sonawane, member of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) from Junnar. The minister conceded the illegal building, ground plus 9 storey was built only after the Maharashtra Housing and Development Authority (MHADA) officials wrote to the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in 2017. He said the BMC acted and has sent notice to the builder.

“After Mhada wrote to the BMC about the unauthorised building on Ismail Karte Road in Pydhonie, the BMC issued them notice in November 2017, subsequently the party approached the magistrate court. The court, in March 2018, asked BMC to check the documents before declaring it as unauthorised,” the minister said in his written reply.

Referring to this, Ashish Shelar, BJP member slammed the BMC and said, “What have been the BMC local ward officers doing until the Mhada officials pointed it out to them. They should be held responsible and get suspend with immediate effect.”

Raj Purohit, another BJP member, alleged that there are more than 200 unauthorised buildings in the same ward and all employees of the ‘C’ ward office are involved. “All the officers from the C-ward should be suspended as they are involved in helping these illegal structures,” said Purohit.

Parag Alavni, another BJP member, said the BMC should have acted after issuing a notice to the builder for building the illegal structure. “The notice was issued in November 2017 and the court had directed to verify the documents in March 2018, why did the BMC delay in taking action from November to March. There have been lapses on behalf of the BMC officials,” Alavni said.

Opposition leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, NCP leader Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil, Yogesh Sagar of BJP, Sena leader Sunil Prabhu also demanded suspension of BMC officials. Finally, presiding officer Deshmukh, who directed the state government to suspend BMC officers, said the issue is serious. “As directed by the presiding officer, the government will suspend assistant municipal commissioner in charge of the ward and other officers responsible for the unauthorised structure,” said Patil.