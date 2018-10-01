Mumbai: Assam woman will have to wait longer for sex change surgery

Mumbai: The state government of Assam has given its permission for Rita Devi to undergo sex change surgery. But, a few of her health issues have to be resolved before her operation. Madhukar Gaikwad, medical Superintendent, St George hospital, said Rita is facing some hormonal problem due to which she has been kept under gynaecology ward and once her problem is resolved we will perform sex change surgery on her.

“Since many years she is facing hormonal problems due to which Rita has been admitted to the hospital. We will also replace her female hormones with male with the help of hormonal therapy. Once her stomach pain issues are resolved, we will start the sex change procedure. It will take at least three months to perform surgery,” added Gaikwad.

He further added before undergoing sex change surgery they will perform a sonography after which the doctors will decide further treatment. “Currently, she is being examined by a gynaecologist where the doctors will assess the reason behind her stomach pain which happens during menstruation. At the hospital, she will go through a blood test, hormone test, and sonography. It will take at least three months,” Gaikwad said.

Urmila Devi, Rita’s sister said in the month of July Rita Devi had approached St George hospital for sex reassignment surgery after which hospital authorities had asked her to get a permission from Assam government. “Now we have received the permission from the Assam government for the sex change surgery. But since past few months she have been experiencing unbearable abdominal pain due to which doctors have told us to wait for three months before the procedure can be started,” added Urmila.

Rita said, “I always wanted be a male as since childhood i never felt like a female. My menstrual cycles are extremely painful, and discharge of blood is also less. After being a man, I will be free from this pain. As there are hardly any facilities in Assam to undergo such surgeries I decided of getting treated for my hormonal issue at St George hospital.”