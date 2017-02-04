Mumbai: Aspirants stage protests outside Nitin Gadkari’s home

Mumbai: Large number of ticket aspirants gathered outside union minister Nitin Gadkari’s residence in Nagpur for those who were denied tickets on Friday night.

Gadkari the Minister for transport and highways along with Devendra Fadnavis the Chief Minister were finalising the candidate list on Friday when the protestors shouted slogans the whole day.

Gadkari said, “For 151 seats there were more than three thousand candidates aspiring for tickets. It is not possible to make everyone happy.” He added, “To avoid any chaos our party had already distributed ‘A’ and ‘B’ forms to the selected candidates secretly.”

Those who were denied tickets alleged nepotism against these leaders.