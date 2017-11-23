Mumbai: Asia’s biggest footwear market is in unhygienic condition due to BMC negligence
Mumbai: Thakkar Bappa colony, a residential and commercial area in Chembur, is most famous for its shoe markets, manufactured by the local population. It is also considered as the biggest footwear market in Asia, but unfortunately the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has turned a blind eye, due to which it is in an unhygienic state. The narrow, congested lanes occupied by tempos and lorries with open sewerage lines flowing on the roads have become the breeding ground for mosquitos and other diseases.
The colony originally was a refugee camp constructed for people migrating from Pakistan at the time of the partition of India and Pakistan mainly speaking Kutchi language speaking migrants. Later, it saw an influx of other communities, including the Mheshwari Meghwal Samaj people and the other community who migrated from Rajasthan and other parts of India, whose main occupation was shoe manufacturing.
Dharamraj Mourya, resident and businessman of Thakkar Bappa footwear market, claimed that the civic corporation is paying no attention to providing basic facilities. He said, “Regular fogging should be done. Cleanliness should be maintained but we hardly find BMC cleaners and sweepers coming here. The shopkeepers keep their shops clean but nullahs and drains should be cleaned regularly. However, they (BMC) fail to do so and due to this there is always a bad (stinking) smell over here.”
He further remarked that maximum families residing in Thakkar Bappa colony are suffering from Tuberculosis (TB) diseases. “Karigaars (workers) are poor, their livelihood is entirely dependent on making leather and other material footwear. Also, as they sit for long hours in the polluted air, making chappals and footwear, it is affecting their health,” he added.
The parking menace is another issue. Raw material bought from other places in bulk quantities have no place for storage. Also, there are hundreds of wholesale footwear shops and raw material shops, whose work consists of manufacturing shoes and distributing the same to other parts of Mumbai and India. Initially, shoes were sold to wholesale markets in parts of Mumbai but in the last 20 years some of them have opened their own shoe shops and today Thakkar Bappa Colony boasts of more than a hundred shops where people could buy handmade shoes of hundreds of different varieties and range.