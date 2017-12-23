Mumbai: Ashok Chavan says court order reaffirms his faith in judiciary

Mumbai: An elated Ashok Chavan, president of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC), on Friday said that he had faith in the judicial system and that the HC’s decision had proved that he was not guilty in the Adarsh case.

“There were no new evidence against me at Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). But ruling government tried to trap me taking support of Governor. But I am satisfied with the verdict of HC,” said Chavan while speaking to the media persons at Mumbai.

The mood in the Congress party could not have been better with supporters thronging the former CM’s office with bouquets.

“The Bombay High Court has upheld the dignity of the office of our Governor. It is a clear and strong message and I am indebted to the court for this decision,” said Chavan. Elaborating on this sentiment, Chavan explained, “Governors change as a new government comes in place, but that does not mean the decisions have to change. We saw this happening and courts ruled vindicating my stand.”

A leading Congress leader told Free Press Journal that Chavan was a victim of internal party politics. “It is now clear that some people didn’t want him to remain as Chief Minister and this has proved to be a political conspiracy.”

He said he had always maintained that the case against him was “politically motivated”. Chavan said the court order came because the allegations against him were “baseless and without any proof”.

“I suffered personal damage in the last seven years because of the charges against me. I had to quit as the chief minister. But, I am involved in my party work. I am thankful to the people in my constituency for standing by me,” Chavan said. He also said the BJP should not indulge in the politics of vendetta at a personal level.

Shortly after the verdict, spontaneous celebrations erupted in Nanded, Chavan’s hometown, where his supporters raised anti-BJP slogans and Congressmen condemned the “dirty politics of untruths” pursued by the BJP.