Mumbai: Ashok Chavan moves against CBI probe

Mumbai: In a bid to halt the probe by the Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI) against him in the Adarsh Society scam, former chief minister Ashok Chavan has approached the Bombay High Court. He has challenged the sanction order passed by Maharashtra Governor C Vidyasagar Rao, allowing the CBI to prosecute Chavan in the scam.

The sitting Member of Parliament (MP) from Nanded, Chavan has sought quashing and setting aside of the February 4 order passed by Governor Rao. The Governor had granted sanctions to the central agency to prosecute Chavan under the charges of criminal conspiracy and cheating along with several charges of the Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA).

The CBI had approached Governor Rao in February as the former Governor Kateekal Sankaranarayanan had restrained the agency to prosecute Chavan earlier. The agency had sought permission to prosecute Chavan because it has named him in its FIR registered in December 2013. The agency also approached Governor Rao after the HC rejected Chavan’s plea for deleting his name from the FIR.

The case of CBI is that Chavan, who was the then CM of Maharashtra, had approved additional floor space index for the Adarsh society and had taken two flats in return for his relatives. The agency also accused him of illegally approving allotment of 40 per cent of the flats to civilians by misusing his discretionary powers as the then Revenue Minister.

In his petition, Chavan has alleged that the order by Governor Rao was passed only with an intention to ‘malign’ his image. The petition states, “The sanction order passed by the Governor was ‘arbitrary, illegal and unjust’. The order was passed without application of mind and with ‘mala fide’ intentions.”

Chavan’s petition had come up for hearing before a division bench presided over by Justice Ranjit More and Justice Shalini Phansalkar-Joshi. However, the bench has adjourned the hearing on the matter till January 23.